Swiss plane maker Pilatus opens Seville production facility

Pilatus opens new production facility in Seville
Pilatus opens new production facility in Seville
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss plane maker Pilatus opens Seville production facility
Listening: Swiss plane maker Pilatus opens Seville production facility

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has inaugurated a new production facility in Seville, Spain.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The increase in capacity will enable the company to meet the high demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft models.

Production at the Pilatus plant in Seville has been ramping up since the beginning of 2025, the company said. Structural assemblies for the PC-24 and cable harnesses for the PC-12 are already being manufactured there, while structural production for the PC-12 will start at the beginning of next year.

According to the information, around 75 people are currently employed there, and a further increase in staff is planned for the coming year.

