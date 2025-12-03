Swiss plane maker Pilatus opens Seville production facility
Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has inaugurated a new production facility in Seville, Spain.
The increase in capacity will enable the company to meet the high demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft models.
Production at the Pilatus plant in Seville has been ramping up since the beginning of 2025, the company said. Structural assemblies for the PC-24 and cable harnesses for the PC-12 are already being manufactured there, while structural production for the PC-12 will start at the beginning of next year.
According to the information, around 75 people are currently employed there, and a further increase in staff is planned for the coming year.
