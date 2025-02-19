Pilatus sees sales and order intake surge in 2024

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus continued to grow last year with revenues rising 10.5% to CHF1.63 billion, the company said in its annual report.

Keystone-SDA

Pilatus was able to deliver 96 PC-12 NGXs, including two leased aircraft, 51 PC-24s and six PC-21s, results described by management as encouraging.

Also promising for the company’s future: order intake soared by 44.9% to CHF2.19 billion, while backlog rose by more than a quarter to CHF2.92 billion. Demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 remains high.

Growth in operating profit (Ebit) was more modest, with a slight increase of 1.3% to CHF243 million. Excluding investments in research and development (R&D), which reached CHF83 million in 2024, Ebit rose by 9% to CHF326 million.

Ongoing difficulties in supply chains and internal processes are making it difficult to meet demand. The delivery of certain spare parts takes a long time, causing delays and extra work. Against this backdrop, the company believes it’s important to pursue the vertical integration of its activities, internalising where appropriate.

Ruag Aerostructure acquisition

The acquisition of Ruag Aerostructure Switzerland is part of this strategy, as are the investments in the new Seville plant for Pilatus Aircraft Ibérica and the purchase of the maintenance and sales activities of Aero Center Epps in Atlanta. Presence in the US East Coast will be further strengthened by a new service center in Bradenton, Florida.

While Europe and the United States remain the main markets, Pilatus is benefiting from growing interest in its aircraft in Asia, and has delivered PC-24s to India and the Philippines.

The Lucerne-based company has recruited extensively to meet demand. The number of full-time equivalent positions rose by 16.8% to 3,326.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

