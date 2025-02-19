Pilatus sees sales and order intake surge in 2024

Pilatus sees sales and order intake surge in 2024 Keystone-SDA

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus continued to grow last year with revenues rising 10.5% to CHF1.63 billion, the company said in its annual report.

Français fr Pilatus voit ses ventes et ses entrées de commandes bondir en 2024 Original Read more: Pilatus voit ses ventes et ses entrées de commandes bondir en 2024

Pilatus was able to deliver 96 PC-12 NGXs, including two leased aircraft, 51 PC-24s and six PC-21s, results described by management as encouraging.

Also promising for the company’s future: order intake soared by 44.9% to CHF2.19 billion, while backlog rose by more than a quarter to CHF2.92 billion. Demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 remains high.

Growth in operating profit (Ebit) was more modest, with a slight increase of 1.3% to CHF243 million. Excluding investments in research and development (R&D), which reached CHF83 million in 2024, Ebit rose by 9% to CHF326 million.

Ongoing difficulties in supply chains and internal processes are making it difficult to meet demand. The delivery of certain spare parts takes a long time, causing delays and extra work. Against this backdrop, the company believes it’s important to pursue the vertical integration of its activities, internalising where appropriate.

Ruag Aerostructure acquisition

The acquisition of Ruag Aerostructure Switzerland is part of this strategy, as are the investments in the new Seville plant for Pilatus Aircraft Ibérica and the purchase of the maintenance and sales activities of Aero Center Epps in Atlanta. Presence in the US East Coast will be further strengthened by a new service center in Bradenton, Florida.

While Europe and the United States remain the main markets, Pilatus is benefiting from growing interest in its aircraft in Asia, and has delivered PC-24s to India and the Philippines.

The Lucerne-based company has recruited extensively to meet demand. The number of full-time equivalent positions rose by 16.8% to 3,326.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

