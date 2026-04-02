Swiss firm Pilatus to acquire Air Alliance, expand European business
The aircraft manufacturer Pilatus intends to take over the German aviation service provider Air Alliance. Pilatus, based in central Switzerland, has been working with the company since 2014.
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The Swiss firm wants to strengthen its presence in Europe with the takeover. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals, according to a press release issued on Wednesday evening. Pilatus did not disclose the purchase price.
Air Alliance, which employs around 120 people, will remain as a single entity, it said. Managing Director René Petersen will continue to lead the company as its CEO. The company has been a sales and service partner for Pilatus aircraft in Germany and Austria since 2014 and, in addition to sales and maintenance, also covers flight training and operational services.
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The subsidiary Unicair, which offers ambulance flights, is not part of the takeover. According to the information provided, it will remain independent.
With the acquisition, Pilatus intends to expand its market position in Europe and utilise synergies between production, sales and operations to a greater extent. Germany and Austria in particular are seen as important growth markets for the Swiss company.
Translated from German with AI/gw
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