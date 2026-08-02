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Swiss bomb disposal unit at scene of plane crash

Plane crash in Colombier (NE) – Pilot suffers head injury
Plane crash in Colombier (NE) – Pilot suffers head injury Keystone-SDA

A light aircraft overturned on Saturday while landing at Colombier aerodrome in canton Neuchâtel.

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Keystone-SDA

The pilot, a 69-year-old Swiss national, suffered a head injury. He was the only person on board and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The aircraft, a Pipistrel Virus, crashed while attempting to land, according to the Neuchâtel police. It subsequently came to a halt at the edge of the runway.

The investigation will seek to determine the causes of the incident. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has been informed and has opened a criminal investigation.

Firefighters from the Littoral Fire Defence Region, an ambulance, the Nedex bomb disposal unit, the Swiss Security Investigation Service and five police patrols attended the scene, the statement said.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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