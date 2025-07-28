Small plane crashes into Lake Lucerne

A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. No indication of any casualties has been given yet.

First reported by the Blick newspaper, the accident has now been confirmed by the Lucerne police. The aircraft crashed into the Kreuztrichter at around 9:45am, police spokesman Yanik Probst told Keystone-ATS.

The Kreuztrichter is the area where the various arms of Lake Lucerne meet and is located to the west of Weggis in the canton of Lucerne. Probst was not able to give any information about possible casualties.

Rescue teams from several cantons have been mobilised, he added. Drones are also being used in the search.

