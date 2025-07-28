The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Small plane crashes into Lake Lucerne

Plane crash in Lake Lucerne
Plane crash in Lake Lucerne Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Small plane crashes into Lake Lucerne
Listening: Small plane crashes into Lake Lucerne

A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. No indication of any casualties has been given yet.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

First reported by the Blick newspaper, the accident has now been confirmed by the Lucerne police. The aircraft crashed into the Kreuztrichter at around 9:45am, police spokesman Yanik Probst told Keystone-ATS.

The Kreuztrichter is the area where the various arms of Lake Lucerne meet and is located to the west of Weggis in the canton of Lucerne. Probst was not able to give any information about possible casualties.

Rescue teams from several cantons have been mobilised, he added. Drones are also being used in the search.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

A tropical parasite moves from Switzerland to Germany

More

A tropical parasite spreads from Switzerland to Germany

This content was published on A pest from the tropics is giving Swiss agriculture a hard time. The caterpillar of the tomato moth (Helicoverpa armigera) devours almost everything. The moth is now spreading northwards.

Read more: A tropical parasite spreads from Switzerland to Germany

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR