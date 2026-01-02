Poland ready to welcome 14 injured people from Crans-Montana

Poland says it is ready to provide specialised medical care for 14 seriously injured people. Keystone-SDA

Following the deadly blaze in a Crans-Montana bar in Switzerland, 14 injured people will be transferred to Poland. Following a request by Switzerland, Poland is ready to treat them in Polish hospitals, Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Friday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 14 Verletzte aus Crans-Montana werden nach Polen verlegt Original Read more: 14 Verletzte aus Crans-Montana werden nach Polen verlegt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a message on the social media platform X, Tusk expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims of the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.

He added that Poland was ready to provide specialised medical care for 14 seriously injured people.

More

More Crans-Montana: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar This content was published on Around 40 people have been killed and 115 injured in a bar fire on New Year’s Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Read more: Crans-Montana: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured, many young people, after a fire tore through the “Le Constellation” bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, according to Valais cantonal police.

The injured have been transported to various hospitals across Switzerland, including Sion, Lausanne, Bern, Geneva and Zurich. Other neighbouring countries have offered specialist help.

Italy and France are among the countries that have said some

of their nationals are still missing or injured.

Three other injured people are being treated in France in hospitals in Lyon and Paris. They are two French nationals and a Swiss citizen, according to a French diplomatic source.

The French Ministry of Health has made 19 beds available, including 15 for adults and four for children, to accommodate the injured at the request of the Swiss authorities, a spokesman for the Quai d’Orsay told France Info TV.

Several injured people have also been reportedly transferred to Italy and Germany.

Croatia has also offered medical assistance to Switzerland. The country has offered to take in ten patients. Davor Spevec, Deputy Director of Civil Protection, said they were responding to a request for help from Switzerland. They are now awaiting a decision from the Swiss authorities in order to organise transport and further steps.

A team of specialists from Israel will also reportedly assist Swiss authorities in identifying the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana.

The team, which belongs to the Israeli Red Cross, arrived in Crans-Montana on Thursday, the Italian news agency Adnkronos reported on Friday. The emergency responders specialise in identifying charred bodies.

More

More Crans-Montana bar fire: death toll could rise, Swiss official warns This content was published on The painful task of identifying the victims of the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland is continuing and will take time, says Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais cantonal government. Read more: Crans-Montana bar fire: death toll could rise, Swiss official warns

Adapted from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories