Police arrest 20 thieves and pickpockets in Swiss tourism hotspots

Police arrest 20 suspected thieves in the Bernese Oberland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

There has been an increase in pickpocketing and theft during the summer in places heavily frequented by tourists in the Bernese Oberland. The Bernese cantonal police carried out operations and arrested 20 people.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Polizei nimmt im Berner Oberland 20 mutmassliche Diebe fest Original Read more: Polizei nimmt im Berner Oberland 20 mutmassliche Diebe fest

The operation was carried out in the Interlaken, Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen regions, as well as at popular tourist attractions such as the Aare Gorge in Meiringen and on the Jungfraujoch.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Several of the people stopped were provisionally arrested and then deported from Switzerland, as the regional public prosecutor’s office and the Bernese cantonal police announced on Monday.

Some people were handed over to the prison system. The police advise people to take special care of valuables in particularly busy places or in crowds.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch