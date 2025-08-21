Crashed plane recovery begins in Lake Lucerne

An exclusion zone was set up for this purpose, which applies to all watercraft and water sports enthusiasts, as reported by the Lucerne police.
The exclusion zone is located in the area between Kehrsiten and Hertenstein. The affected area covers a square of around 500 metres and is marked with yellow buoys.
The closure applies both above and below water, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. Passage next to the exclusion zone remains guaranteed, including for scheduled boats.
On July 28, a small aircraft made an emergency landing north of Bürgenstock on Lake Lucerne and sank. Both occupants of the aircraft, a 78-year-old Austrian pilot and a 55-year-old Swiss woman travelling with him, survived.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
