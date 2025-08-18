Police identify bodies of three climbers who died in Swiss Alps

One of the victims was a 72-year-old German man, who died in a fall while climbing the Matterhorn, near Zermatt, on August 4. Keystone-SDA

Swiss police have formally identified the bodies of three climbers who died in the Upper Valais region in early August: they are from Germany, France and Austria.

On August 4, a 72-year-old German man died in a fall while climbing the Matterhorn, near Zermatt. The tragedy occurred at Unterer Roter Turm, at an altitude of around 4,150 metres.

Five days later, on August 9, a 49-year-old Austrian man fell to his death from the eastern slope of the Lagginhorn peak in the municipality of Saas Grund.

Finally, on August 11, a 28-year-old Frenchman fell from the Testa del Leone mountain near Zermatt, at an altitude of 3,330 metres. The man was probably hiking alone in the mountains of the region.

Investigations are under way to find out more about the circumstances of these three accidents.

