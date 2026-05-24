Police officer injured during riots in Zurich
Police officers were pelted with bottles and stones, leaving one slightly injured, as a disturbance escalated out of control in Zurich at the weekend.
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Police were forced to fire rubber bullets and use sprays in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police were called out because of a reported noise disturbance. A patrol that arrived shortly after 2:30am was pelted with bottles and stones by a large group.
The police then withdrew, called for reinforcements and used rubber bullets and sprays.
Reinforcements deployed a water cannon and dogs to contain the rioters. A police officer was hit by an object that resulted in slight injuries.
A police car was also damaged before the group finally dispersed.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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