Swiss police condemn pro-Palestinian demo violence
The Swiss Police Federation (SFPF) has demanded punishment for troublemakers at an unauthorised pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern that turned violent at the weekend.
“Violence against law enforcement officers is not an expression of opinion, but an attack on the state and the fundamental values of our democracy,” SFPF stated.
“The brutal attacks against police officers and agents represent an unacceptable assault on the rule of law and the people who guarantee public safety every day,” it added. “Such acts cannot go unpunished.”
During the demonstration, police forces were targeted with bottles, fireworks and other objects, the association recalls. Some 18 police officers were injured, some seriously. In total, over 500 protesters were temporarily detained, but then released shortly afterwards.
The FSFP expressed concern and called for punishments for violent protesters. “Simply stopping and then quickly releasing those who have committed acts of violence unfortunately sends the wrong message: those who exercise violence, cause damage or endanger people must be held accountable with clear and concrete consequences.”
The federation thanked the police force of the Canton of Bern, the fire brigade, ambulance services and police from other cantons for their professional and controlled intervention under extremely difficult conditions.
“Their commitment prevented the situation from escalating further”. The FSFP wished the 18 injured officers a speedy recovery and expressed its solidarity with all those involved.
