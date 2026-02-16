Avalanche derails Swiss train – several injuries feared
An avalanche has derailed a train near to the Swiss village of Goppenstein. Police expect that several people were injured in the accident.
The derailment happened at around 7am on Monday morning in the canton of Valais, southwest Switzerland, police said on the social media platform X.
Swiss Federal Railways wrote on its website that an avalnache had caused the accident.
Train services between the Goppenstein and Brig in canton Valais have been interrupted until “at least until 4pm”. Delays and train cancellations are to be expected.
The rescue operation is still ongoing.
Further information will follow.
