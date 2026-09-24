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Swiss postal stamps feature endangered farm animals

Post: stamps featuring endangered farm animals
Post: stamps featuring endangered farm animals Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post has dedicated a new series of stamps to five Swiss livestock breeds at risk of extinction.

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Swiss postal stamps feature endangered farm animals
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These are the Appenzell bearded hen, the Roux du Valais sheep, the Rhaetian Grey cattle, the red-necked goat and the small tricolour mottled rabbit. The former Swiss Post announced this today, specifying that the stamps will be available from November 5, 2026.

The series is intended to pay tribute to the traditional native breeds that have characterised Swiss agriculture over the generations.

These animals are considered at risk of extinction because their populations are very small, declining or found only in a few regions. The ProSpecieRara Foundation, for example, has been working since 1985 to conserve the Appenzell Bearded Hen.

The new stamps form part of the fourth stamp issue of the year, which also includes, amongst other things, the Christmas stamps.

New permanent stamps featuring various mountain motifs will be available from the beginning of December 2026 and will be valid from January 1, 2027.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR