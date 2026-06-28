Power cut leads to sewage spill in Zurich’s River Limmat

Keystone-SDA

Partially treated sewage entered the River Limmat near Werdinsel in Zurich early on Sunday after a power cut.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Limmat bei der Werdinsel in Zürich durch Abwasser verschmutzt Original Read more: Limmat bei der Werdinsel in Zürich durch Abwasser verschmutzt

Zurich City Police are advising people not to swim or use boats in the affected stretch of the river.

Following a power cut shortly before 3am, only partially treated wastewater from the Werdhölzli treatment plant flowed into the River Limmat.

Zurich City Police say the affected section runs from Werdinsel down to the Dietikon power station.

Translated from German, sub-edited by sp

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