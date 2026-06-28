The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Power cut leads to sewage spill in Zurich’s River Limmat

Photo of river
Keystone-SDA

Partially treated sewage entered the River Limmat near Werdinsel in Zurich early on Sunday after a power cut.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Zurich City Police are advising people not to swim or use boats in the affected stretch of the river.

Following a power cut shortly before 3am, only partially treated wastewater from the Werdhölzli treatment plant flowed into the River Limmat.

Zurich City Police say the affected section runs from Werdinsel down to the Dietikon power station.

Translated from German, sub-edited by sp

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR