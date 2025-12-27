Power failure paralyses baggage system at Zurich airport
A power failure paralysed the baggage sorting system at Zurich Airport on Saturday morning.
As a result, several flights had to take off without their checked-in baggage, a spokeswoman for the airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. There were also delays due to the disruption.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the spokesperson, parts of the building in which the facility is located were without power at the start of operations. Due to the outage, baggage could neither be X-rayed nor transported in the baggage sorting system. According to the airport spokesperson, the baggage accumulated in the check-in halls.
The reasons for the power failure are currently still the subject of internal investigations. According to the spokesperson, the system was able to be put back into operation at 6 a.m.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
