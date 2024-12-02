Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Price of a coffee in Switzerland rises for fifth year in a row

Price of a cup of coffee rises for the fifth year in a row
Price of a cup of coffee rises for the fifth year in a row Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Price of a coffee in Switzerland rises for fifth year in a row
Listening: Price of a coffee in Switzerland rises for fifth year in a row

In 2024 customers paid an average of CHF0.09 ($0.10) more than last year for a cup of coffee in a Swiss restaurant. This means that the price of coffee has risen for the fifth year in a row, the CafetierSuisse association announced on Monday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I never laugh until I’ve had my coffee,” Clark Gable is said to have said. It is questionable whether the US actor would have felt like laughing at all if he had had to pay the price of an average café crème in Switzerland today: CHF4.58 ($5.17). In some regions, you even pay up to CHF6 for an ordinary coffee.

On average, a café crème in a café, bakery or bistro in German-speaking Switzerland costs CHF0.09 more this year than in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row that the price has risen, according to the association. In the past ten years the price has risen by CHF0.36.

+ Inflation slowing in Switzerland, but prices continue to soar 

According to the annual CafetierSuisse survey, the cheapest coffee is available in canton Aargau, where the lowest price is CHF2.50. However, at CHF4.50, the average price paid there is only the fourth cheapest. On average, a café crème in Solothurn is the cheapest at CHF4.45.

In canton Zug, a café crème costs CHF4.30, even from the cheapest provider. With an average price of CHF4.84, a cup of coffee is also the most expensive there overall. According to CafetierSuisse President Hans-Peter Oettli, this corresponds to an increase of CHF0.18 compared to the previous year. However, he added that there had been a few changes in the composition of the establishments surveyed in the canton.

+ Cup of Swiss coffee set to explode in price

The experts discovered the highest price for a cup of coffee in canton Zurich. Customers in restaurants there sometimes pay CHF6 for a café crème, and at CHF4.78 on average it is also the second-highest price in the cantonal comparison. Unsurprisingly, the city of Zurich is also the most expensive, with an average price of CHF4.86 per cup.

Hans-Peter Oettli says this is likely to continue at the same rate in 2025. “Further price increases in this range can also be expected in the coming year,” he predicts.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
358 Likes
243 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Trial opened in the 1995 murder of a diplomat

More

Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat

This content was published on The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court opened the main hearing in the case of the murder of an Egyptian diplomat in Geneva in 1995 on Monday. The main defendant is an Italian-Ivorian dual citizen. A woman is on trial for aiding and abetting.

Read more: Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat
15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year

More

Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

This content was published on Museum attendance is back on the rise in Switzerland. Nearly 15 million admissions were recorded in 2023, 12% more than the 2015-2019 average prior to the Covid crisis.

Read more: Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions
Tax breaks harm the climate according to study

More

Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study

This content was published on The abolition of all tax concessions with a climate impact can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.5 million tonnes per year, according to a study by the EPFL.

Read more: Tax breaks harm climate, says Swiss study

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR