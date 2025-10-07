Swiss property prices continue to rise

Residential property in Switzerland remains in demand. Property prices continued to rise slightly in September. More had to be paid for owner-occupied flats in particular, while single-family houses remained the same price as in the previous month.

The purchase price of owner-occupied flats has risen by an average of 0.5% compared to August, according to the purchase index published on Tuesday by Immoscout24 together with the property consultancy IAZI.

At the end of the month under review, the average asking price for owner-occupied flats in Switzerland was CHF9,212.40 ($11,550) per square metre of living space. This corresponds to an increase of 5.2% over the course of the year, the report continued.

In contrast, prices for single-family homes in September remained at the previous month’s level for the second time in a row. Compared to the previous year, prices were 2.6% higher.

Regional differences

However, there were noticeable regional differences: the price increase for owner-occupied flats was particularly marked in eastern Switzerland (+1.3%) and central Switzerland (+1.2%). In both cases there was an increase even though supply has increased.

In Ticino (+0.3%) and in the greater Zurich region (-0.1%), on the other hand, prices have hardly changed. Only in northwestern Switzerland (-1.3%) did advertised owner-occupied flats become cheaper.

According to the data, asking prices for single-family homes fell in most regions compared to August, particularly in central Switzerland (-1.8%). Only eastern Switzerland stands out with an increase of 2.9%.

The IAZI index does not reflect actual sales prices but is based on property asking prices. It therefore illustrates sellers’ expectations rather than actual price trends.

