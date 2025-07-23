Prince William will attend the Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Prince William will be watching the final of the European Women's Football Championship live in the stadium on Sunday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

As president of the English Football Association, he will be travelling to Basel for the climax of the Euro 2025 tournament on July 27. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Kensington Palace at the request of the German Press Agency in London.

England beat Italy in the semi-finals. The “Lionesses” will face either Germany or Spain in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel. William will travel to Switzerland for the second time this month for the tournament. He had already witnessed England’s spectacular preliminary round victory over the Netherlands (4:0) in Zurich during the group stage.

