Probe widens into racist Lausanne police chat group

Allegations against police emerged from the Lausanne rioting
A police officer in the Swiss canton of Vaud has been linked to a racist WhatsApp chat group, which was uncovered as Vaud’s main city, Lausanne, erupted into rioting earlier this week.

A Lausanne city police internal probe has pointed the finger at the cantonal police officer. According to Vaud government minister, Vassilis Venizelos, sanctions could be imposed against him.

The man in question was working for the Lausanne police when he joined the chat group before transferring to the cantonal police, reports the 24 heures newspaper.

“I don’t know to what extent he was involved, whether he played an active or passive role. First, it must be clarified what role he played,” Venizelos told the newspaper.

The minister, who is responsible for youth and security, added there is “zero tolerance for such acts” and emphasized that “this behavior is unacceptable and unworthy of the office” and “harms the profession.”

“Only a minority smear the uniform. We must respond strongly in light of these various incidents. The people behind the messages and images on the WhatsApp groups have no business being in the police force.”

Bodycam proposal

Following allegations of racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism within the Lausanne police force, Venizelos advocated the use of body cameras by police, among other measures.

Venizelos announced that he would soon present a bill that would generally permit the use of body cameras by police officers. He stated that, in most cases, turning on the cameras allows for de-escalation before any intervention occurs.

Venizelos rejected any comparison between Lausanne and riots seen in the French suburbs: “No, we’re not there yet; the comparison is caricatural,” he said.

He vowed to work with the Youth Commission and various partners to understand why this relationship of trust has been destroyed among sections of the population.

