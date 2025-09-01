Nine Zurich Rottweiler owners face legal proceedings

Proceedings are underway against nine Zurich Rottweiler owners Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Zurich Veterinary Office has initiated proceedings against nine owners of Rottweilers in Switzerland, having failed to submit a licence application.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gegen neun Zürcher Rottweiler-Halter läuft ein Verfahren Original Read more: Gegen neun Zürcher Rottweiler-Halter läuft ein Verfahren

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss canton introduced restrictions on owning on the dogs at the beginning of the year.

The proceedings are still ongoing, the veterinary office announced at the request of Keystone-SDA on Monday. It thus confirmed a report by Sonntagsblick. Despite reminders and ultimatums, the individuals had not submitted an application by the end of June. They face penalties for keeping dogs illegally.

According to the veterinary office, 298 Rottweilers are currently registered in the canton of Zurich. The difference can be explained by the fact that the dogs have died, the owners have moved to another canton or have given up their dogs.

The legal challenge to the ban is still pending. The veterinary office confirms that an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court is pending. The Zurich Administrative Court previously ruled in favour of the Health Directorate, albeit by a narrow margin.

The ban on owning the breed without a special license stems from two bite attacks on children by Rottweilers last year. The canton of Zurich introduced the list of banned dogs in response to a fatal attack on a child by several pit bulls in 2005.

More

More Limited response to Rottweiler ‘amnesty’ in Zurich after ban on breed This content was published on Owners still have until the end of June to submit their application to keep the banned breed. Read more: Limited response to Rottweiler ‘amnesty’ in Zurich after ban on breed

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch