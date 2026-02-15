Protesters in St Gallen march against mandatory vaccination
Several hundred people marched in St Gallen on Saturday to protest against mandatory vaccinations. The demonstration, organised by the Mass-Voll movement, was led in large part by members of the far-right Swiss group Junge Tat.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Before the march could leave the railway station, shortly after midday, a disturbance broke out. A spokeswoman for St Gallen city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the group “Ostschweiz Nazifrei” had called an unauthorised counter‑protest ahead of the event.
Some of the 600 demonstrators were carrying halberds. Because of security concerns, the police eventually withdrew permission for the Mass-Voll demonstration at the site.
The protesters then forced their way through a police cordon and set off on a march through the old town. Scuffles broke out along the route, and police deployed tear gas to prevent clashes between rival groups.
Translated from German by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.