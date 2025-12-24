Swiss bank secrecy probe dropped against news portal
The Zurich public prosecutor has dropped a probe against online portal Inside Paradeplatz, which was accused of violating banking secrecy.
Prosecutor said that the protection of journalistic sources prevents evidence from being presented in the case in key respects.
The proceedings against Inside Paradeplatz journalist on suspicion of a breach of banking secrecy were therefore discontinued on December 8.
The discontinuation is not yet legally binding.
The proceedings were initiated by finance company boss Beat Stocker. He complained that his privacy was violated in the reporting by Inside Paradeplatz on the alleged misconduct of former Raiffeisenbank boss Pierin Vincenz.
Stocker is one of the co-defendants in the proceedings against Vincenz.
