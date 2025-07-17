Quarter of Swiss expect a downturn in their finances in 2025

Counting the cash at the end of the month. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

One in four adults in Switzerland expects their financial situation to deteriorate this year compared to 2024, according to a survey by Comparis. Almost one in three are meanwhile struggling to meet all their expenses.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

High rent costs and health insurance premiums as well as fear of unemployment are dampening confidence, according to a press release by the price comparison portal Comparis on Thursday.

There is a marked difference between the sexes: while 29% of men are optimistic, only 18% of women are. In addition, 30% of women fear a deterioration in their personal finances, but 23% of men.

Health insurance premiums are a significant burden. Almost one in six respondents (16%) say they regularly have difficulties paying their premiums. In households with a monthly income of up to CHF4,000 ($4,970), 22% say they have difficulty paying.

And while 48% of adults say they have enough money overall, just under one in four (24%) say they have to watch every franc and cut back a lot in order to pay the bills. Some 6% say they don’t have enough money.

The 36- to 55-year-olds feel the financial burden particularly keenly: 9% of them say they don’t have enough money. The figure is 4% for younger people (18 to 35) and 3% for over 55s.

When belt needs tightening, people in Switzerland are most likely to forego new gadgets and electronics (64%), new clothes and accessories (61%) as well as going out and eating out (57%).

Taking a personal loan or borrowing money when your wallet is empty is becoming increasingly popular: this is an option for 7% of respondents. At 11%, taking out a loan is more of an option for 18-35-year-olds than for 36-65-year-olds at 7% and older people at 2%.

The majority of respondents have hardly changed their consumption and financial decisions as a result of the climate debate: 77% answered that this has little or no influence at all. For 3%, the climate debate has no impact on their behaviour at all.

According to Comparis, the representative survey was conducted by the market research institute Innofact on behalf of comparis.ch in June 2025 among 1,034 people across all regions of Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

