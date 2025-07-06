Euro 2025: Dutch queen cheers on team in Lucerne

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane wave in Lucerne. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Niederländische Königin besucht EM-Partie in Luzern Original Read more: Niederländische Königin besucht EM-Partie in Luzern

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two were greeted enthusiastically by the Dutch fans in the stadium. In keeping with the occasion, the Queen wore an orange summer dress and celebrated the Dutch goals with enthusiastic applause.

+ Switzerland kicks off women’s football EURO with multi-city celebration

The palace had announced their visit on its website on Thursday. The Dutch won the game 3:0.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch