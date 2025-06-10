The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Pro-Palestine demo affects Swiss train services

Rail traffic in western Switzerland severely affected
Rail traffic in western Switzerland severely affected Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Pro-Palestine demo affects Swiss train services
Listening: Pro-Palestine demo affects Swiss train services

A pro-Palestine demonstration in western Switzerland on Monday was still causing restrictions on rail services on Tuesday morning. Due to delays and cancellations, trains were unable to travel to their respective depots, the Swiss Federal Railways said.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Travellers are asked to consult the online timetable to check the availability of seats and trains.

According to police reports, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied railway tracks in Geneva and Lausanne stations on Monday evening to protest against the situation in Gaza. Train services were severely disrupted, with delays and cancellations.

+ Swiss foreign ministry staff ‘shocked’ by Cassis Gaza stance

In Geneva, protesters gathered outside Cornavin station at around 6:15pm and then occupied platforms 3 and 4, disrupting train services on four platforms until 7:30pm.

The same scenario was repeated at Lausanne station at around 8pm, leading to a complete interruption of train services until 9pm.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

