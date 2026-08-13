Rare solar eclipse draws skywatchers across Switzerland
On Wednesday evening, a rare celestial spectacle could also be observed from Switzerland. Numerous spectators watched the largest solar eclipse since 1999.
At the height of the event, around 91–93% of the Sun was obscured by the Moon. Shortly afterwards, the Sun disappeared below the horizon.
A total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Iceland, Greenland, Spain and Portugal. Those who missed the spectacle will not have to wait too long. On August 2, 2027, another total solar eclipse will be visible in southern Spain.
But you will have to wait much longer to see a total eclipse in Switzerland: not until September 3, 2081. A partial solar eclipse will be visible next year.
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