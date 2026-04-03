Crans-Montana fire: Recalled Italian ambassador will return to Switzerland
The Italian ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado will return to Switzerland. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made the decision following a meeting between the Italian government and the families of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster in Valais.
This was reported by Italian news agencies on Thursday evening. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the return of Ambassador Cornado to the Keystone-SDA news agency. He is expected to arrive in Bern on Easter Monday.
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Italy had recalled its diplomat from Switzerland on January 24 to express its disapproval of the Valais authorities’ investigation into the new year’s eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.
The decision to send Ambassador Cornado back to Bern was approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reported by the ansa news agency on Thursday following a meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.
The announcement was made one day after a memorial service for the victims in Crans-Montana, which was attended by representatives of the Italian embassy in Bern. The fire on New Year’s Eve claimed 41 lives and injured 115 people.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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