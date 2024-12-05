Swiss hotel stays reached record level in summer 2024

Hotel occupancy in Switzerland rose during the summer season. Between May and the end of October, the number of overnight stays reached a record level of 24.4 million, 1.6% up on the same period last year, thanks to foreign demand.

With an increase of 3.9% to 13 million overnight stays, foreign demand outstripped domestic demand, which fell by 0.8% to 11.4 million during the summer season, according to provisional figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published on Thursday. Foreign demand even exceeded that recorded in summer 2019 by 1.2%.

Americans accounted for a large proportion of this demand, with a 13.5% increase to 3 million overnight stays, marking the best result since 1985. The guests from Asia also posted a strong increase to 2.9 million (+5.9%). Only European demand declined by 0.4% to 6.6 million.

The tourist season was marked by severe weather, particularly in the mountains and in Ticino. Despite this, and with the exception of a 1.4% drop in September, the following months saw an increase, with a 0.3% rise in October, as the tourist office points out.

In terms of overnight stays since the start of the year, the increase was 1.7% on the same period a year earlier, to 37 million by the end of October.

The FSO predicts that the record number of overnight stays will be exceeded for the year as a whole. By 2023, the Swiss hotel industry will have recorded a total of 41.8 million overnight stays.

