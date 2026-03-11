The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025

The Swiss Federal Railways set a record for passenger numbers in 2025
SBB has set a record for passenger numbers in 2025 Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Federal Railways carried a record 1.43 million passengers in 2025.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite work underway at some 20,000 construction sites, punctuality on the network improved slightly, and the company says the overhaul of its freight business “remains on track”.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

Last year, 94.1% of trains arrived on time, up from 93.2% in 2024,
the Federal Railways said on Wednesday. The company credits the improvement to the new timetable introduced in French‑speaking Switzerland and to grouping maintenance work into planned network shutdowns.

+ Swiss Federal Railways reports record punctuality in 2025External link

While demand has risen, so too have operating, maintenance and energy costs. The Federal Railways has also reported a drop in revenue from its freight business.

The company posted a profit of CHF496 million ($602 million), almost double the CHF275 million recorded in 2024. However, it says the increase is down to “one-off positive effects” and therefore will not help to reduce its debt.

More

The Federal Railways still faces several challenges, including delays affecting international services at border stations. The company says safety also remains a “central issue”.

Translated from French by AI/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR