Recovery of aircraft wreckage from Lake Lucerne underway

There it is being prepared to be hoisted out of the water, as a spokesperson for the Lucerne police told the media. Holes will be drilled so that the water can flow out of the wreck. If the salvage operation is successful, the wreck will then be taken away on a barge.
In addition to the police and fire brigade, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, that is leading the investigation, and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB), which is investigating the cause of the accident, were also on site.
The aircraft, a Daher TBM-940, had taken off from Buochs in canton Nidwalden in the direction of Burg Feuerstein in Germany. After flying for around three minutes, it crashed into the lake north of Bürgenstock. The single-engine turboprop aircraft then sank around 100 metres to the bottom of the lake.
The two occupants of the aircraft were rescued by the Nidwalden cantonal police. The 78-year-old pilot survived the accident unharmed, while the 55-year-old female passenger was injured and taken to hospital.
