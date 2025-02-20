Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss Red Cross fails to recognise foreign osteopathy diplomas

Red Cross fails to recognize foreign osteopathy diplomas
Red Cross fails to recognize foreign osteopathy diplomas Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Red Cross fails to recognise foreign osteopathy diplomas
Listening: Swiss Red Cross fails to recognise foreign osteopathy diplomas

The Swiss Red Cross did not adhere to the guidelines set by the Federal Administrative Court when examining an osteopathy training course completed in Austria. It now has to deal with the same case a third time.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In its first decision in this case in 2022, the Federal Administrative Court stated that the plaintiff had trained in Austria in a profession comparable to that of a Swiss osteopath and had been specifically prepared for the job. The Red Cross should now examine whether the qualifications obtained are sufficient.

The Red Cross disregarded the binding findings and did not consider the man’s application. He once again successfully appealed to the Federal Administrative Court. In the current decision, the court clearly stated the basis under which the Red Cross must carry out the reassessment.

This is the second decision within a week in which the court has spoken clearly in a similar case.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Bern Commercial Criminal Court rejects Postbus case

More

Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

This content was published on The Bern Commercial Criminal Court has thrown out a fraud case against Postbus due to a "serious deficiency" in police procedures.

Read more: Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR