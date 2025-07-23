Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case

Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Court of Justice of the European Union has reduced the fine imposed on Credit Suisse from €83.2 million to €28.9 million, while confirming its involvement in a spot foreign exchange cartel.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Amende réduite pour Credit Suisse dans le cartel des devises Original Read more: Amende réduite pour Credit Suisse dans le cartel des devises

While Credit Suisse did indeed take part in the cartel, the Commission did not correctly determine the replacement value of its sales in order to set the amount of the fine for this infringement, explained the Luxembourg-based institution in a statement published on Wednesday. The data used by the Commission were less complete and reliable than those proposed for this purpose by Credit Suisse during the administrative procedure

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

The case dates back to the early 2010s. Following an investigation, the European Commission revealed that between 2011 and 2012 certain traders responsible for spot foreign exchange (Forex) operations, working for different banks, had exchanged sensitive information on a professional online discussion forum called Sterling Lads. “These exchanges of information enabled traders to make informed decisions about whether and when to buy or sell these currencies”, the document states.

Through this behaviour, five institutions – Credit Suisse, Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and UBS – “reduced their uncertainty in this sector and thereby distorted free competition”. The Commission has adopted a settlement decision in respect of the four last-mentioned banks that cooperated with it during the investigation, and has granted conditional immunity from fines to UBS. As Credit Suisse did not cooperate, the Commission imposed a fine of €83.2 million.

More

More Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse? This content was published on The final months of the doomed Credit Suisse bank are a hot topic of discussion Switzerland. Who is to blame? Read more: Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse?

UBS Group, the successor to Credit Suisse Group, UBS AG, the successor to Credit Suisse AG, and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd, considered that they had been wronged and challenged the decision. The Court rejected the application for annulment of the Commission’s decision, but annulled part of the contested decision and consequently reduced the amount of the fine.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch