The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend

Rega flies over 100 missions over the Whitsun weekend
Rega flies over 100 missions over the Whitsun weekend Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend
Listening: Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend

Swiss Air-Rescue Rega was called out over 100 times in Switzerland Over the Whitsun weekend. Rega was most frequently called out to help people suffering from acute illnesses.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These people were dependent on medical assistance from the air and rapid and smooth transport to hospital, Rega said on Monday.

However, the range of missions also included road, sports and mountain accidents, as well as so-called preventive missions. During these missions, people were rescued uninjured or only slightly injured from a dangerous situation.

Compared to the previous year, Rega flew slightly fewer missions. In 2024, there were over 140 missions, it said.

+ Air rescue service Rega plans to relocate Swiss headquarters

Rega was not only deployed in Switzerland, but also abroad. On Sunday, a Rega ambulance jet returned to Zurich from Saint Petersburg in the US with a patient, and on the same day, other Rega jets took off from Edmonton in Canada and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also brought patients back to Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR