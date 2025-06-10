Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend

Rega flies over 100 missions over the Whitsun weekend Keystone-SDA

Swiss Air-Rescue Rega was called out over 100 times in Switzerland Over the Whitsun weekend. Rega was most frequently called out to help people suffering from acute illnesses.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rega fliegt über 100 Einsätze übers Pfingstwochenende Original Read more: Rega fliegt über 100 Einsätze übers Pfingstwochenende

These people were dependent on medical assistance from the air and rapid and smooth transport to hospital, Rega said on Monday.

However, the range of missions also included road, sports and mountain accidents, as well as so-called preventive missions. During these missions, people were rescued uninjured or only slightly injured from a dangerous situation.

Compared to the previous year, Rega flew slightly fewer missions. In 2024, there were over 140 missions, it said.

Rega was not only deployed in Switzerland, but also abroad. On Sunday, a Rega ambulance jet returned to Zurich from Saint Petersburg in the US with a patient, and on the same day, other Rega jets took off from Edmonton in Canada and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also brought patients back to Switzerland.

