Swiss rescue service Rega flew 20,000 missions in 2024

The services of the Swiss Air Rescue Service (Rega) were once again in great demand in 2024, flying almost 20,000 missions and rescuing 35 patients daily.

The number of interventions in 2024 was 6.1% higher than the average for the last five years, Rega said in a press release on Monday. However, 2023 was even busier than last year.

In 2024, Rega responded to severe weather conditions in midsummer. By contrast, capricious weather in September and October led to a drop of around 25% in the number of helicopter interventions during this period compared to the previous year.

Missions abroad

In all, Rega organised 19,667 missions and transported 12,847 patients last year.

Around 8% of the 2024 missions were abroad. In addition to providing telephone advice, Rega repatriated 1,348 people last year.

Most of these missions were carried out by helicopter (14,714), air ambulance (1,033) or airliner (319).

Rega in French-speaking Switzerland

Crews from the Geneva, Lausanne and Sion bases responded 1,622 times in 2024.

Pilots and paramedics from Geneva have also undergone the necessary training to operate the new Airbus H145 helicopter.

Under the direction of Secours Alpin Suisse, helicopter rescue specialists have been trained to assist the Sion crew. The crew can now count on a network of specialists close at hand for missions in difficult terrain.

The Swiss Air Rescue Service Rega was founded in 1952 to provide professional medical assistance by air. Today, Rega employs some 480 people. It operates 14 helicopter bases throughout the country, as well as three ambulance aircraft.

