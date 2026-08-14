Land sale refusal forces Brienz relocation rethink

Relocation from Brienz (GR) to Vazerol halted Keystone-SDA

Plans to relocate residents from the landslide-threatened Swiss village of Brienz to nearby Vazerol have been halted by a reluctance of locals to sell their land.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Umsiedlung von Brienz GR nach Vazerol gestoppt Original Read more: Umsiedlung von Brienz GR nach Vazerol gestoppt

The authorities had asked the landowners in Vazerol to sell some land to resettle the newcomers. However, not everybody prepared to do so.

There will now be a vote on August 25 to establish resettlement zones in Alvaneu Dorf and Tiefencastel.

The municipality has received 42 relocation applications from owners of primary and secondary homes in Brienz, in the southeast canton of Graubünden.

In July, the municipal assembly approved a gross loan of CHF82.5 million for the relocation. The people of Brienz were urged to move away due to the imminent risk of a rockslide.

On several occasions over a period of months, residents had to temporarily leave their homes. They have since returned but the risk of future landslides remains high.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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