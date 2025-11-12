Remains of Swiss alpinist found after 30 years
Human remains have been found on the Swiss mountain Obergabelhorn, belonging to an alpinist who has been missing for over 30 years.
Climbers in canton Valais discovered the human remains on October 15, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Wednesday. The police used a helicopter to recover the remains and personal belongings at the site.
The public prosecutor’s office then opened an investigation.
Two alpinists disappeared in this area on November 4, 1994. One of the two people was found in 2000. With the discovery of the second alpinist, the disappearance of the two men has now been fully clarified, the police wrote.
The man found is a Swiss national born in 1969.
