Renovation of Château de Chillon can go ahead

The cantonal parliament of Vaud has approved a loan of CHF9.5 million ($11.5 million) for Château de Chillon, the most-visited monument in Switzerland.

Français fr La rénovation du château de Chillon peut se poursuivre Original Read more: La rénovation du château de Chillon peut se poursuivre

The money is intended to finance the conservation and restoration of the shells of the buildings on the lake side.

This work is part of the so-called “centennial” renovation campaign, which began in 1997 and has already gone through two phases (1997-2001 then 2002-2015). This third and final phase is due to last until 2030. During this work, the castle overlooking Lake Geneva will remain open to the public.

The politicians did not object to the work on the emblematic castle, which has been owned by canton Vaud since 1803 and which attracted 400,000 visitors last year.

“Maintenance must be constant, the work permanent: that’s the price we have to pay to preserve this treasure,” said local politician Sébastien Kessler. He pointed out that there was “a real risk of collapse” if nothing was done to restore the most fragile parts on the lake side.

A second debate will be necessary to definitively approve the investment loan.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

