Swiss residential property prices surged in 2025
Property prices in Switzerland continued to rise in the fourth quarter of 2025, affecting both detached houses and owner-occupied flats. Over the year as a whole, the rise in prices for owner-occupied apartments was well in excess of inflation.
The Swiss house price index (Impi) rose by an average of 4.6% last year, according to figures released on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office. By way of comparison, inflation was +0.2%.
In the fourth quarter alone, Impi was up 0.5% on the previous quarter and 3.9% year-on-year, at 125 points.
For single-family homes, the increase was 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and +5.0% year-on-year. The sub-index stood at 125.6 points. Prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (+1.9%), while they fell the most in the urban municipalities of a medium-sized conurbation (-1.6%), according to the press release.
Prices for owner-occupied flats rose in intermediate municipalities (+2.4%) and fell only in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (-1.4%). The sub-index rose by 0.6% or 3.0% over one year to 124.4 points.
