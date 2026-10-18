Riots break out after unauthorised rally in Bern

Riots at an unauthorised rally in Bern Keystone-SDA

Riots broke out in Bern during an unauthorised demonstration on Saturday night. Emergency services were attacked with fireworks and dangerous objects. The police used rubber pellets and rubber bullets. No one was injured.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ausschreitungen bei unbewilligter Kundgebung in Bern Original Read more: Ausschreitungen bei unbewilligter Kundgebung in Bern

The Bern Cantonal Police reported on Sunday that, shortly after 11:20 pm on Saturday evening, a large number of people had gathered at the Schützenmatte in Bern for an unauthorised spontaneous demonstration. A procession subsequently formed and made its way towards the Lorraine quarter.

During the march, the demonstrators – some of whom were masked – set off pyrotechnics on several occasions. At the end of the Lorraine Bridge, police officers issued verbal warnings to the participants and ordered them to turn back. Despite police barrier tape and clear signals from the police, this order was not obeyed, the statement continued.

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The demonstrators removed the barrier tape and continued on their way towards the police forces at the Känzeli. The police then deployed force for the first time. Pyrotechnics were immediately fired directly at the officers, who were also attacked with projectiles. According to the statement, the officers were then forced to use rubber pellets and rubber bullets in self-defence.

The procession then retreated via the Lorrainebrücke to the Schützenmatte. There, the demonstrators remained on the forecourt of the Reitschule for some time, while police forces remained on the scene.

At around 2:00 am, a group attacked the officers at the Henkerbrünnli via Neubrückstrasse with objects. This necessitated the police using rubber pellets once again. Shortly after 3:40 am, the rally on the Schützenmatte finally dispersed. The affected sections of road were closed for around three hours during the rally. Numerous officers from the Bern Cantonal Police were deployed.

According to current information, no one was injured. An investigation has been launched.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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