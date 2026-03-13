Rise in anti-Semitic incidents seen as risk for Swiss image

A government report has described the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Switzerland as a risk to the country's image and foreign policy. However, the government does not believe that additional measures are necessary at present.

Deutsch de Anstieg antisemitischer Vorfälle ist Risiko für Image der Schweiz Original Read more: Anstieg antisemitischer Vorfälle ist Risiko für Image der Schweiz

The government announced on Friday that there were currently no indications that Switzerland was being particularly criticised by the international community due to the situation on its territory.

The report was compiled by the government in fulfilment of a postulate from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives. The latter also saw the perception of Switzerland abroad as being dependent on this issue, not least due to the country’s role as the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions on international humanitarian law.

In the report, the national government also described the rise in anti-Semitism in Switzerland as a “serious challenge to social cohesion and security”.

The government said it was therefore continuing to monitor the development of the threat situation closely. The protection of fundamental freedoms, human dignity and the security of all communities in Switzerland is a “central task of the state”.

Sharp rise in the digital space

Since the Hamas attack on Israel in autumn 2023 and Israel’s retaliation, there has been a marked increase in anti-Semitic incidents. Both in the digital and public sphere.

According to the recently published anti-Semitism report by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities and the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism, incidents in the digital space in particular increased by 37% in 2025 compared to the previous year. At the beginning of 2024, an orthodox Jew suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in Zurich.

However, this development should be seen in an international context, the government said. Many countries in Europe and North America have seen a comparable increase, it wrote.

It therefore considers the existing instruments at national and international level to be appropriate at present. The government mentioned the recently adopted National Strategy against Racism and Anti-Semitism 2026-2031, the increase in financial aid for the protection of particularly threatened minorities and the implementation of the National Action Plan 2023-2027, including the prevention of radicalisation and violent extremism.

