River Aare in Bern breaks June heat record

The Aare in Bern is warmer than it has ever been in June.

On Wednesday, the River Aare in Bern set a new June record, reaching its highest temperature ever recorded for the month.

At 5pm, official figures put the Aare’s temperature at Marzilibad at 23.4°C — above the previous June record of 22.79°C, set on June 30, 2025.

The river had already crossed the 20-degree mark on May 30, earlier in the year than at any point since 1975.

The current heatwave is drawing crowds to the Aare. Space is tight at the city’s outdoor pools, especially at the Marzili, where part of the site is closed due to construction.

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Floating through the Swiss capital!

This content was published on It’s the best way to cool down on a hot, sticky summer’s day, the Bernese say. Grab your swimsuit, walk up along the Aare, find a spot to get in – jump or step in carefully – and let yourself be carried away by its fresh, clean water. Half the town can be seen heading…

Read more: Floating through the Swiss capital!