Roger Elsener named new director of Swiss public broadcaster SRF

Roger Elsener has been appointed as the new director of the Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The 47‑year‑old media executive will take over from Nathalie Wappler, who announced her resignation last September.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Medienmanager Roger Elsener zum neuen SRF-Direktor gewählt Original Read more: Medienmanager Roger Elsener zum neuen SRF-Direktor gewählt

In making the appointment, the Board of Directors of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) – Swissinfo’s parent company – unanimously backed the recommendation of the organisation’s German‑speaking regional board, the SBC said on Tuesday morning.

Elsener’s appointment means SRF’s top job is going to someone from outside the organisation. He is currently the CEO of Zattoo, the Swiss internet-TV streaming provider. Before that, he was managing director of CH Media Entertainment and has served on the executive board of CH Media’s radio and TV division since 2018.

At the same time, the SBC Board of Directors appointed Nicolas Pernet as Director of Content and Moritz Stadler as Director of Operations.

According to the statement, the appointments are intended to push forward the “Enavant” transformation project, launched at the end of 2024, and move towards a “more digital, leaner and more agile media company”.

Translated from German by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

