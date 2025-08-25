Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is officially a billionaire according to Forbes

Roger Federer is a new dollar billionaire according to Forbes Keystone-SDA

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is now said to have a fortune of over one billion dollars. At least that’s according to the US business magazine Forbes.

Deutsch de Roger Federer ist laut "Forbes" neu Dollar-Milliardär Original Read more: Roger Federer ist laut "Forbes" neu Dollar-Milliardär

With prize money, Federer has amassed around CHF1.31 billion ($1.05 billion). Lucrative advertising contracts and Federer’s stake in the shoe brand On have increased the Swiss athlete’s fortune to over one billion dollars, wrote Forbes, as the Swiss news portal Watson.ch reported on Monday.

According to Forbes, other active or former athletes who have become billionaires include basketball player LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods and footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The first top athlete to amass a fortune of more than one billion dollars was the Romanian Ion Tiriac. He broke the barrier in 2007. With investments in property, car dealerships and financial services, the former tennis player now has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

