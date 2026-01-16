Zurich establishes public zone for Jewish Sabbath

Sabbath zone in Zurich cancels various day of rest rules for Jews Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Jewish communities in the Swiss city of Zurich have set up a public zone that allows activities that are prohibited on the Sabbath.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sabbat-Zone in Zürich hebt diverse Ruhetagregeln für Juden auf Original Read more: Sabbat-Zone in Zürich hebt diverse Ruhetagregeln für Juden auf

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A symbolic network of lines now connects several neighbourhoods, in particular Wiedikon, Enge and Wollishofen in Zurich. This is a so-called Eruv, a closed public zone. In Zurich, it covers around 14 square kilometres.

In this designated area in the city of Zurich, relaxed rules now apply for Jews during the day of rest, the Sabbath.

On the Sabbath, Jews are not allowed to carry any objects in public spaces from sundown on Friday until nightfall on the following Saturday. This includes prayer books and meals. Pushing prams and wheelchairs is also not permitted.

Thanks to the Eruv, which translates from Hebrew as “shuffle”, these rules have now been relaxed. This is because the eruv symbolises an extended private space.

Boundaries marked

The course of the approximately 18-kilometre-long border comprises more than a hundred individual points. Existing structures such as walls, fences and house walls were used for most of the installations, explained Cédric Bollag, initiator of the Eruv in Zurich.

In addition, thin nylon threads or posts had to be added as connections. This did not change the cityscape.

A team will check whether the Eruv is intact every week before the Sabbath. It will also repair any damage. The Eruv.ch website shows whether the status of the Eruv has been approved as “valid”.

Planning permission

The costs for the project were borne entirely by the Jewish community, also with the help of private donations. A building permit was required for the Eruv to be built. The Jewish community submitted the application for this in 2022.

According to the press release, a new chapter of Jewish life in Zurich is now beginning. The project also shows how Zurich lives openness, cooperation and trust, the press release adds.

At the same time, the city of Zurich is reaffirming its principle of enabling all population groups to practise their religion freely. “The Eruv is a sign of the diversity lived in our city”, said City Councillor Simone Brander.

Zurich is not the first city to have an Eruv. London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Antwerp have also already implemented them.

More

More Swiss Jews explain Switzerland to Orthodox tourists This content was published on In order to avoid cultural misunderstandings, this summer Swiss Jews went to mountain resorts to mediate between locals and Orthodox visitors. Read more: Swiss Jews explain Switzerland to Orthodox tourists

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories