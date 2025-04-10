Swiss railways to run extra 1,600 trains for special events

Around 1,600 extra Swiss trains will run in 2025, twice as many as in an average event year.

Major events are becoming more frequent. The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel from 13 to 17 May is the first of these.

Swiss Federal Railways is organising 115 extra trains around the ESC in Basel, announced Florian Kurt, Head of Event Traffic, at a media conference on Thursday.

It is not clear how many of the 250,000 visitors will use the train. Swiss Railways is basing its offer on estimates.

Swiss Railways has around 1,400 events on the agenda throughout the year. These include events such as concerts, open-air festivals and public festivals.

With the European Women’s Football Championships, the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival and the “SwissSkills” professional championships in Bern, there are a particularly large number of major events on the programme this year.

The additional trains will be deployed by the Traffic Control Centre (TCC). Its head, Carlo Fasciati, explained that the TCC is working daily to ensure that the approximately 9,700 passenger trains run as smoothly as possible.

In addition to the large number of extra trains, the departure times also make coordination difficult.

