SBB plans comprehensive night-time network
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss night train service to be expanded in major cities
Swiss Federal Railways is planning a nationwide night network for weekends from the end of 2026. As part of its "Vision 2027", it wants to connect major cities such as Zurich, Basel and the Lake Geneva basin, as reported by CH Media.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Intercity night trains are to run between Zurich and Geneva, with the transfer hub in Olten. According to SBB, connections will be offered in all directions from there.

The connection to Zurich, Basel and Geneva airports will also be expanded. A precursor is already planned for winter 2024/25, with two overnight intercity trains between Zurich and Bern, with the train departing Bern at 3am being extended to Zurich Airport.

In addition, the existing night S-Bahn services in regions such as Zurich, Basel, Lucerne and eastern Switzerland are also to be extended. In this way, SBB wants to create an alternative to the car for night owls and travellers who have to catch flights early in the morning. It is still unclear whether a 24/7 service will be introduced during the week.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

