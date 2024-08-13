Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss rail police to be equipped with body cameras

SBB police to be equipped with body cameras from September
SBB police to be equipped with body cameras from September Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss rail police to be equipped with body cameras
Listening: Swiss rail police to be equipped with body cameras

Swiss Federal Railways transport police officers will start wearing body cameras in September. Swiss Railways said Tuesday it hopes cameras will help defuse conflicts.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The body camera does not record continuously, but is triggered when police officers intervene. The police will announce its activation verbally, if the situation permits, stated a press release.

An audible signal sounds and three front LEDs flash red when activated. The person being filmed will therefore clearly see when the camera is activated.

+ Surveillance: the exception has become the rule

Each patrol will be equipped with at least one body camera, and 100 cameras will be purchased. The Transport Police has a staff of 200 officers who operate throughout Switzerland on trains and public transport sites.

Every year, they also provide security for over 500 major sporting events.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

Zurich Zoo euthanises 49-year-old elephant

This content was published on Zurich Zoo euthanised 49-year-old elephant Ceyla-Himali on Saturday morning. The animal had been suffering from long-standing health problems.

Read more: Zurich Zoo euthanises 49-year-old elephant

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR