Swiss Federal Railways to test long-distance double-decker train in 2025

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) wants to test a converted FV-Dosto train on long-distance services in 2025. As SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot explained in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the prototype should ensure a smoother journey.

Ducrot admitted mistakes in the procurement of the FV-Dosto, in particular that the expectations of the trains had been too high. The trains were plagued by many breakdowns and failures.

“The train we got is not the train we ordered. There were over a thousand subsequent adjustments. That is a lesson for us,” said Ducrot. He estimated the conversion costs for the 62 double-decker trains to be in the high double-digit millions.

Ducrot also spoke about the additional costs of CHF14 billion ($15.5 billion) for the rail infrastructure up to 2035, which had become necessary due to changes in standards and requirements. “Today we have better measurement and simulation methods. They show that robust and stable operation is not possible with the increased train density,” said Ducrot.

Changes in passenger flow requirements would also mean that stations such as Neuchâtel or Bülach would have to be rebuilt by 2050. Because frequencies are increasing, the platforms will have to be adapted for longer trains, according to Ducrot. Other factors include the implementation of the ETCS train control system, which will lead to adapted braking curves, as well as the requirements of the Disability Discrimination Act.

New quarter and half-hourly intervals

The Federal Office of Transport also emphasised the necessity of the measures at the end of November. For example, the 2035 railroad expansion phase will enable new quarter and half-hourly services on around sixty routes and increase the number of seats by around 20%.

For freight transport, a nationwide express network for time-critical goods such as parcels or food is also planned. According to the Federal Office of Transportation, all of this is necessary in order to cope with the growing demand for mobility and transportation.

The revised 2035 service concept is now being reviewed internally and externally.

