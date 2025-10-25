Schindler cut around 1,200 jobs in the third quarter

Schindler cut around 1,200 jobs in the third quarter Keystone-SDA

Lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler cut around 1,200 jobs in the third quarter. These redundancies are mainly linked to the reorganisation of new installations activities in China.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Schindler a supprimé environ 1200 emplois au troisième trimestre Original Read more: Schindler a supprimé environ 1200 emplois au troisième trimestre

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The information was given on Friday by Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna during a conference call with analysts.

Additional cuts in administrative functions have also contributed to a reduction in costs, added CFO Carla De Geyseleer. The headcount reduction plan involves around 1.7% of the workforce.

At the end of September, Schindler employed around 68,800 people worldwide. The Group did not specify the geographical breakdown of job cuts.

More

More Swiss diplomacy Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights This content was published on Seventy-five years ago, Switzerland became one of the first Western countries to recognise the newly founded People’s Republic of China. Read more: Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights

Schindler has been reorganising its activities in China since July, mainly in the new installations sector, in response to the continuing weakness of the market.

This reorientation is aimed at reducing volumes, boosting profitability and improving efficiency. As a result, the impact on headcount in the third quarter was greater than in the second. At the same time, Schindler is continuing its worldwide programme to reduce overheads in order to support the Group’s profitability.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

More

More Switzerland, China to Accelerate Trade Talks as US Tariffs Bite This content was published on (Bloomberg) — The Swiss are seeking closer collaboration on trade with China as Switzerland’s talks with the US administration continue in an attempt to lower tariff rates from a record level. Read more: Switzerland, China to Accelerate Trade Talks as US Tariffs Bite

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories