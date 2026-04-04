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Scorsese shoots movie scenes with DiCaprio and Lawrence in Switzerland

Scorsese shoots with DiCaprio and Lawrence in the Bernese Oberland
Scorsese shoots with DiCaprio and Lawrence in the Bernese Oberland Keystone-SDA

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese has shot scenes from his new film What Happens at Night with movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Swiss alps.

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Scorsese shoots movie scenes with DiCaprio and Lawrence in Switzerland
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Interlaken, in canton Bern, and the Grandhotel Giessbach in particular have become Hollywood locations in recent days, reports the newspaper Blick.

Legendary director Scorsese shot Swiss scenes for the gothic thriller with DiCaprio and Lawrence from Monday until Thursday.

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Some filming lasted until the early hours of the morning, with the last take being shot shortly before 2am on Thursday, April 2, according to media reports.

The crew had previously travelled from the Czech Republic, where work had begun at the end of February. According to Blick, DiCaprio also appeared in Interlaken during his stay and visited several shops, dressed inconspicuously in a thick jacket and baseball cap.

After filming was completed, Scorsese and the actors were seen at Zurich airport. From there, they returned to Prague, where further filming and later interior shots in New York were planned.

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